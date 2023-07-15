Will Ferrell’s 3 Sons Look All Grown Up At ‘Barbie’ Premiere

Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin’s three sons looked all grown up at the recent “Barbie” movie premiere in London.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming film, was photographed on the pink carpet on Wednesday with Paulin and their sons: Magnus, 19, Mattias, 16 and Axel, 13.

Ferrell fittingly donned a pink tie with his suit, and Paulin stunned in a navy blue dress. Mattias and Axel opted for blue suits, while Magnus rocked a maroon suit.

Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and their three sons, Mattias, Axel and Magnus, at the “Barbie” premiere in London, England, on July 12, 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Will Ferrell with his son, Magnus, at the “Barbie” premiere in London, England, on July 12, 2023. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Ferrell has talked about his family life in the past.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” in 2020, he jokingly told guest host Jennifer Aniston that raising three boys was “like running a small correctional facility.”

“It’s a lot of chaos, and all parenting rules go completely out the window,” he said, explaining that he sometimes has a hard time sticking to conflict resolution strategies often promoted in parenting books.

“Within five minutes [you’re] like, ‘Get upstairs now and brush your teeth. Shut up. I don’t care. Why? Because I said so.’”