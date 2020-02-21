Will Ferrell’s Spicy Wings Challenge Goes Very Wrong, Very Quickly

Actor Will Ferrell had barely started the spicy wings challenge when he realized the enormity of the task ahead.

“OK. That’s just number two. It’s already doing a number,” he said, minutes into his interview with YouTube channel “First We Feast” in which guests answer questions while eating chicken wings in sauces that get progressively hotter.

The “Anchorman” star appeared to tackle the next set of wings just fine ― before coming across “Da Bomb,” which sent him into a further meltdown.

Check out the full interview here: