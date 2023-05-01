Ex-GOP Rep Points Out Something About Donald Trump That Many Ignore

Former GOP Rep. Will Hurd of Texas on Sunday reminded voters that “Donald Trump’s no spring chicken, either.” (Watch the video below.)

With much of the negative focus on President Joe Biden’s age ― he would be 82 at the start of a possible second term ― Hurd said Trump will also face questions for being long in the tooth.

“Whether we like it or not, age is going to be a factor in this campaign because, guess what, Donald Trump’s no spring chicken, either. And so this is something that’s — that both candidates are going to have to deal with through their primaries and, and, and President Biden in the general election,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Biden, 80, is the oldest serving president. Trump, 76, would be 78 to begin a second term.

Trump’s chaotic and gaffe-plagued presidency raised questions about his mental acuity. He famously bragged about passing a cognitive test that involved reciting “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” It’s still brought up by Republican supporters.

Trump and Biden, who officially announced his candidacy last week, are the front-runners for their parties’ nominations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, looms as a strong potential challenger on the GOP side.

GOP contender Nikki Haley, 51, has made age a focus of her campaign, suggesting cognitive tests for candidates in signaling what’s likely to be a major Republican attack on Biden’s age.

