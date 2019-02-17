GOP Rep Warns Trump's Emergency 'Sets A Dangerous Precedent'

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) is sounding the alarm on President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, warning it could spell trouble down the line.

“My concern is our government wasn’t designed to operate by national emergency,” he said during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.

The congressman’s concern is that the move “sets a dangerous precedent” for future administrations.

“We’re almost in uncharted territory, because I think, based on my research, this is one of the first times there’s been a disagreement between the executive branch and Congress on what is indeed a national emergency,” Hurd said.

Texas Republican @HurdOnTheHill says he would support some type of Congressional measure that reviews how a president declares a national emergency, “My concern is our government wasn’t designed to operate by national emergency.” pic.twitter.com/8HTZD56FqS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 17, 2019

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency in order to access billions in funding for the construction of his border wall, an amount that far surpasses the $1.375 billion Congress has agreed to allocate for the project.

Despite his concerns, Hurd would not directly state whether he would back a resolution to stop the president from making such a move.

“I would support something that reviews ... how you declare a national emergency,” he said. “I’m always open to making sure that Congress takes back some of its power as a coequal branch of government.”