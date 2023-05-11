Will Poulter Says Someone At A Urinal Mistook Him For Sid From 'Toy Story'

Will Poulter can’t get away from those “Toy Story” comparisons ― even at the urinal.

“‘You’re in “Toy Story,” right?’” he said a fan asked him while they were relieving themselves in Los Angeles. “And I was like, ‘Well, that was animated.’ I don’t want to be rude.”

Poulter noted that the iconic Pixar movie was released in 1995 ― when he was 2 years old.

“And they weren’t doing it through live action,” he said.

However, Poulter admitted to the magazine that he hasn’t helped his case either.

Back in 2017, the British actor shared a photo of himself dressed up as the “Toy Story” bully for Halloween, complete with a Sheriff Woody doll and a magnifying glass in hand ― though it was for a cause: raising awareness for Bullying Prevention Month in the U.S. and Anti-Bullying Week in the U.K.

The actor separately appeared on the “Lights, Camera, Barstool” podcast this week, where he also discussed a urinal incident ― though he didn’t say whether it was the same one. He said someone asked him “to list some of the things [he’s] been in.”

“I can’t answer that without sounding like ... an asshole, so I didn’t list any of the things I’ve been in,” Poulter said. The persistent fan then asked if he was in “Toy Story.”