Will Smith Breaks Silence On Oscars Slap, Apologizes To Chris Rock In New Video

Will Smith broke his silence on the “slap heard round the world” on Friday, telling fans in a nearly six-minute video he is “deeply remorseful” for his actions at the 2022 Oscars.

“I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” Smith says in the video. “Right? I’m human. And I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”

Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock told a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Advertisement