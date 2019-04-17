Will Smith Plays Basketball In Video, Jokes 'Kids Today Don't Respect Their Elders'

Will Smith shared a video on Instagram of himself playing basketball while on set for the “Bad Boys” sequel, which is filming in Miami.

The “Fresh Prince” himself can be seen in the video playing one-on-one against another player, with some success scoring early on. But toward the end of the clip, Smith’s opponent dribbles the ball between the actor’s legs before scoring.

“On Set @badboys We had some kids playin’ ball,” Smith wrote in the post’s caption. “So I went over to mess around wit’ em.”

He then joked, “These kids today don’t respect their elders! Hahaha.”

Smith and his “Bad Boys” co-star Martin Lawrence announced last year in November that the third installment of the franchise, “Bad Boys for Life,” would be coming to the big screen. The film is slated to hit theaters in January, according to Deadline.

Fans of Smith swarmed the actor’s Instagram account with references to the basketball skills belonging to his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” character, who moved to Southern California from West Philadelphia and who shared his real name.

“Thought this was west Philadelphia,” one Instagram user wrote in response to the video, which garnered more than 2 million views.

“Did this kid not see the swish off the jump ball from your [Bel-Air] academy days?” another wrote.

Other Instagram users, like Smith’s longtime friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff, recognized the 50-year-old actor’s skills.