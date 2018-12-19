Will Smith made a whole lot of people blue on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly tweeted its latest cover, which features the main cast of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” including Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) and Smith (Genie) dressed as their respective characters.
And Smith’s Genie received a whole new world of criticism.
But the most overwhelming condemnation came from the original 1992 animated film’s most purist fans: They were disappointed that Genie (originally voiced by Robin Williams) wasn’t blue.
Their disapproval was so intense that Smith even felt compelled to respond to the backlash on Instrgram, explaining that Genie would be blue in the film. The 50-year-old actor said that his appearance on the EW cover was Genie’s form when disguised as a human.
The lack of blue wasn’t Twitter’s sole complaint, however. Users really went to town making fun of Smith’s look as Genie.
And many thought he looked like comedian Sinbad.
But that may have been because many mistakenly believe Sinbad played a genie in a ’90s movie named “Shazaam,” when it was actually Shaquille O’Neal in “Kazaam.”
“Shazaam” does not exist, despite what Reddit may have you believe. Sinbad himself has denied on Twitter that he played a genie in a film called “Shazaam” in the past.
Yet, regardless of people’s opinions and cloudy memories, we’re sure both Smith and Sinbad felt a bit like this after seeing their social media alerts today: