Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith finally addressed Will’s infamous crying meme, based on a July “Red Table Talk” episode featuring the couple discussing their separation of a few years ago.

During the revealing taping, in which Pinkett Smith confessed to a secret “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina while still married to her husband, Will looked incredibly emotional and on the verge of tears.

His look became an instant meme:

Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch Some called Will the "Fresh Prince of Despair."

But the “Bad Boys” actor said this week he was actually neither sad nor crying during the talk.

“I’m not sad a lot,” Smith said in a video posted on Monday, as he wiped tears from his eyes. “I think because I drink so much coffee, I get dehydrated and it makes my eyes water.”

“People think I’m crying all the time,” he said, while Jada looked on with a smile and added: “Such a shame.”

“But it plays [out], but it works out,” Will said.

Then the two brought up the infamous crying meme spawned by their “Red Table Talk” episode.

“He doesn’t cry. He wasn’t crying,” Jada said.

“No! It was midnight. We were shooting at midnight ’cause we were trying to rush and to go to the airport in the morning,” Will said of his pained look, adding that he was actually just tired.

Jada said the two should have redone the episode. Will agreed.

“I said reshoot it, but it played out. Everyone is like ‘Poor Will,’ he joked. Jada said that the two were trying to make the talk serious and “not funny,” but she may have ended up making it “too serious.”

“They thought he was fucking sad,” she joked, as he laughed and said: “They love theyself some Will” after recreating his solemn expression:

During the July video, Jada for the first time spoke candidly about her relationship with Alsina. She had previously denied Alsina’s claims that the two were an item.

She said that her relationship with the singer helped her “confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity” and “do some really deep healing” before getting back with Will.

“I feel like there are a lot of couples that go through those periods,” Jada said on the show in July. “And a lot of couples that separate and think it’s over. One thing I’ll say about you and I is that there’s never been secrets.”