Entertainment

Will Smith Dances Oscars Night Away To His Own Songs Like Nothing Happened

The Best Actor winner got "jiggy wit it" at the Vanity Fair after-party after hitting Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

All was golden for Oscar winner Will Smith at the Vanity Fair after-party, where he danced and sang to his own songs as if he’d never slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony earlier, video showed. (Watch the clips below.)

“It’s been a beautiful night,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, who won Best Actor for “King Richard,” appeared “unbothered” by his open-handed assault on Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, the trade outlet added. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

The party was energized when Smith and his entourage seized the spotlight as “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” played, Vanity Fair reported. He danced while a circle formed around him. Former Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o gave him a hug.

Smith was joined by his children Willow, Trey and Jaden at the bash, photos showed. He was embraced by talk show host Trevor Noah.

He also busted moves to his songs “Summertime” and “Miami,” Variety reported.

Will Smith poses with (from R) sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Will Smith poses with (from R) sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images
Trevor Noah mugs for the camera with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Vanity Fair bash.
Trevor Noah mugs for the camera with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Vanity Fair bash.
Kevin Mazur/VF22 via Getty Images
Will Smith leads a singalong at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Will Smith leads a singalong at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Kevin Mazur/VF22 via Getty Images
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

oscarsWill SmithChris RockVanity Fairafter party