Will Smith Dances Oscars Night Away To His Own Songs Like Nothing Happened

All was golden for Oscar winner Will Smith at the Vanity Fair after-party, where he danced and sang to his own songs as if he’d never slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony earlier, video showed. (Watch the clips below.)

“It’s been a beautiful night,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, who won Best Actor for “King Richard,” appeared “unbothered” by his open-handed assault on Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, the trade outlet added. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

The party was energized when Smith and his entourage seized the spotlight as “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” played, Vanity Fair reported. He danced while a circle formed around him. Former Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o gave him a hug.

Smith was joined by his children Willow, Trey and Jaden at the bash, photos showed. He was embraced by talk show host Trevor Noah.

He also busted moves to his songs “Summertime” and “Miami,” Variety reported.

Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty dancing with his Oscar to ‘Gettin Jiggy With It.’ pic.twitter.com/PvKrRICQEN — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Will Smith continued to dance with his Oscar at the #VanityFairOscarParty as the DJ played ‘Miami.’ pic.twitter.com/u94SbyESaO — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Will Smith singing along to ‘Summertime’ at the #VanityFairOscarParty. pic.twitter.com/gV0dn02Mt7 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Will Smith is celebrating and dancing to his own hits at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party - via @nekesamumbi pic.twitter.com/c118DPVPjk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022

Will Smith poses with (from R) sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Trevor Noah mugs for the camera with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Vanity Fair bash. Kevin Mazur/VF22 via Getty Images