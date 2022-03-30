Deputies visited Will Smith’s mansion in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday to investigate a report about a suspicious drone flying overhead, the New York Post reported.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the tabloid’s Page Six that police reacted to a call about the remote-control aircraft in the neighborhood but did not say whether it was Smith who phoned in the complaint.

“We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” Deputy Lizette Salcon said. “But when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area.”

Sgt. James Arens told HuffPost on Wednesday that the department would likely not investigate further after determining no crime had been committed.

The presence of law enforcement came on the heels of Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars before he won Best Actor for “King Richard.” Smith took umbrage at a joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head ― the result of her struggle with the hair-loss causing alopecia.

Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, began building their 150-acre, $42 million compound in 2003 and completed it in 2010, Allhomes reported.

