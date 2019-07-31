Will Smith/Instagram Will Smith as Jada Pinkett Smith.

Or at least that’s what one gathers from a very funny video Smith posted on Instagram over the weekend.

In the charmingly goofy post, the 50-year-old Oscar-nominated actor takes a clip from “Red Table Talk” — in which Pinkett Smith and her mom, Adrienne, interview NBC star Stephen Curry’s mom, Sonya — and swaps his face onto his wife’s.

The end result is equal parts hilarious … and slightly unsettling.

Many of Smith’s famous friends seemed to love the video.

Actor Jamie Foxx told Smith “Game over!!!” in the comments of his post, while comedian Kevin Hart simply responded with a series of laughing-crying emojis.

Below is the video from the actual episode of “Red Table Talk.”

It’s also nice to see that Smith has figured out a way to insert himself more into his wife’s talk show, but next time he wants to face swap, how about using one of Pinkett Smith’s movies?

May we suggest this infamous scene from her hit 2017 comedy “Girls Trip.”