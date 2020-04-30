A Full 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Reunion Is Just What We Needed

Now, this is a story all about how the ’90s gloriously returned in one cool sitcom homecoming.

Will Smith gathered his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” castmates for a reunion to reminisce about when they were TV kings.

The costars may have been socially distancing via Zoom (for a Snap Originals episode of “Will at Home”), but the virtual affection ran deep.

In a snippet posted to the movie star’s Instagram Wednesday, a buoyant Smith declared to his sitcom troupe “oh, my people!” in what outlets say is the fullest reunion since the show went off the air in 1996. (James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, died in 2013.)

As Smith noted in his Insta caption, this year marks the 30-year anniversary of the show’s premiere.

DJ Jazzy Jeff gave an encouraging update on his battle with COVID-19. “Jeff, you had us all scared,” Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton) said. Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) joked about isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s something amazing about house arrest,” he said.

In a clip posted by the show, Smith asked his costars if they ever felt stuck because fans expected them to be their character.

DJ Jazzy Jeff said everybody wants him to do the slap handshake but he subverts their expectations by actually grabbing their hand. (These days, however, an elbow bump would seem more appropriate.)

Smith was his toughest critic as they watched old clips. “I suck so bad as an actor,” he said.

The “Bad Boys” superstar and the rest of the cast ― including Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary) ― also remembered their long-departed costar Avery.

“It’s a beautiful pause button for us to stop and think about what’s really necessary,” Smith said, per E!. “How often do we even pop on a call and say, ‘Hey, how you doing?’”

Don’t let decades pass until you guys do it again, “Fresh Prince” crew!