Will Smith Has Last Laugh Over Instagram Joker’s ‘Very Funny’ Entanglement Gag

Smith on Wednesday shared footage of himself jumping rope. The Instagram video, filmed on a camera attached to the rope, prompted a plethora of positive and lighthearted comments from the movie star’s famous friends.

Check out the clip here:

But one joker couldn’t resist referencing Pinkett Smith’s recently revealed secret relationship with Alsina, which happened during a separation from Smith.

Pinkett Smith repeatedly called the relationship an “entanglement” during a “Red Table Talk” episode earlier this month.

“Ok don’t get entangled,” the Instagram user commented on Smith’s video.

Smith jumped into the comments to note he appreciated the play on words, calling it “very funny.”

But he had the last laugh, vowing to “definitely” block the user in response:

