Why Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Held An Intervention For Jaden Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed on the Season 2 premiere of “Red Table Talk” Monday that they staged an intervention for their son, Jaden Smith, over his eating habits​ and lifestyle when they started to take a toll​ on him.

Pinkett Smith, who admitted that she and her son would rather not eat than graze the way Will Smith does, said that she and her husband intervened because Jaden “is a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein.”

“He was wasting away. He just looked drained; he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients,” Pinkett Smith added.

“There was even a little grayness to his skin,” Smith said, adding that his son also had dark circles under his eyes. “We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now.”

Jaden Smith, who says he alternates between a vegan and vegetarian diet, shared that he was skipping meals at the time.

“I was just eating like two meals a day, you know ― and maybe one,” the 21-year-old said. “Maybe just that one big meal and then I’m like, ‘Oh, you know I didn’t get around to it.’”

Over the course of the episode, all of the family members revealed that they had some problem or another with their diets.

Will Smith said that he “eats food like an addict” and “eats for fun,” while Willow Smith confessed that at a certain point, she was “eating just for my physical appearance but I was feeling terrible.”

“We all have issues with food in this family,” Pinkett Smith said. But now, they’re finally dealing with it. During the episode, the Smith crew welcomed a wellness expert to the table who will help them address their individual issues with eating.

To watch the full episode of Monday’s show, head to Red Table Talk’s Facebook page.