Will Smith Hilariously Calls Out Son For Being Super Late To ‘Aladdin’ Premiere

If you take a gander at the red carpet photos for the premiere of “Aladdin” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, you might notice something a bit strange.

Will Smith (who plays Genie/Mariner) in the live-action remake is there with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and two of his children, Trey and Willow Smith. But very few photos feature his 20-year-old son, Jaden Smith.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Will Smith — but no Jaden Smith — at the premiere of Disney's "Aladdin" on Tuesday.

That’s because Jaden was super late.

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Will Smith hugging his son Jaden after he finally showed up.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Willow was in any of the group photos with Jaden.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Will Smith is possibly making fun of Jaden for being so late.

If Will could ask a genie for a wish, it sounds like he’d request that his son be a little more punctual — times three. The 50-year-old actor hilariously vented his frustration over Jaden’s tardiness in a video on Instagram Thursday.

Will has a habit of making fun of Jaden pretty often on Instagram. But what makes this video exceptional is its ending. Because Jaden ruined Will’s opportunity to get a family photo on the red carpet — taken by “the best photographers in the world,” Will said — the Smiths had to settle for one in an alley behind the movie theater.

Hey, well, give it up to the Smiths for making scuffed stairs and a cement-and-brick wall look chic.