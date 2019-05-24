Will Smith Hilariously Calls Out Son For Being Super Late To ‘Aladdin’ Premiere

If you take a gander at the red carpet photos for the premiere of “Aladdin” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, you might notice something a bit strange.
Will Smith (who plays Genie/Mariner) in the live-action remake is there with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and two of his children, Trey and Willow Smith. But very few photos feature his 20-year-old son, Jaden Smith.
That’s because Jaden was super late.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Willow was in any of the group photos with Jaden.
If Will could ask a genie for a wish, it sounds like he’d request that his son be a little more punctual — times three. The 50-year-old actor hilariously vented his frustration over Jaden’s tardiness in a video on Instagram Thursday.
Will has a habit of making fun of Jaden pretty often on Instagram. But what makes this video exceptional is its ending. Because Jaden ruined Will’s opportunity to get a family photo on the red carpet — taken by “the best photographers in the world,” Will said — the Smiths had to settle for one in an alley behind the movie theater.
Hey, well, give it up to the Smiths for making scuffed stairs and a cement-and-brick wall look chic.