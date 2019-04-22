Will Smith Amps Up Coachella With Surprise Appearance During Son Jaden's Set

Will Smith made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday to rap with Jaden Smith, and give a boost to his son’s new album.

About 10 minutes before the set ended, the “Men in Black” star turned up on stage wearing a T-shirt that read “Erys is Coming,” which was meant to promote Jaden’s upcoming album, “Erys.” The father-and-son duo then performed “Icon,” a track from Jaden’s 2017 debut album, “Syre.”

As the audience went wild, Smith hugged his son and said: “I love this man right here.”

Both Smiths posted video clips of the on-stage bonding on Instagram:

Last year, Will Smith showed his support for Jaden by marking 100 million streams of “Icon” on Spotify: