Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon rapped Smith’s life story on “The Tonight Show” Thursday, hip-hopping from Philadelphia to Hollywood.
The “Bad Boys for Life” star summed up his transition from sitcom stardom on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to leading man in the movies thusly:
Six whole years I lived with the Banks/So if you can dance the Carlton, I still give thanks/But a real big star needs a real big screen/So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean/ I went ham, no beef, no Kevin Bacon/Even though we still connect with six degrees of separation.
There’s a lot of history to cram into a few minutes, but Smith and Fallon get the job done beautifully.
