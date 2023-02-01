What's Hot

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm A Fourth 'Bad Boys' Is On The Way

“I’m going to give y’all a hint,” Smith told fans in a clip announcing the news.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are teaming up again for a fourth film in the “Bad Boys” franchise.

Rumors have swirled in recent years about a forthcoming sequel ― and the actors took to Instagram Tuesday to confirm a new “Bad Boys” is officially in the works.

In a clip posted by Smith, the Oscar winner plays it coy at first, teasing his followers as he gets in the car and starts driving... somewhere. (The GPS announces the destination, but the audio is bleeped out.)

“I’m going to give y’all a hint,” Smith tells viewers. He then blasts “Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, a tune featured in “Bad Boys 2,” from his car’s speakers.

Smith eventually arrives at what turns out to be Lawrence’s house. The two actors warmly embrace and excitedly announce to the camera that a fourth “Bad Boys” is on the way.

“It’s official, y’all,” Smith says in the clip. “Bad Boys for life, baby! Four life!” He holds up four fingers to emphasize the point.

“Bad Boys for Life,” of course, was the name of the third movie in the series, and Smith and Lawrence joke that they missed an opportunity in not saving that title for the fourth installment. “We shouldn’t have called it that though,” Smith says, mock-regretfully.

The clip has already racked up more than 3.5 million views.

Sony Pictures confirmed that the action-comedy buddy cop flick ― which does not yet have a title or a release date ― is in early pre-production at the studio, according to Variety.

“Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct the upcoming film. They worked with a reunited Smith and Lawrence in 2020 for the franchise’s third installment, 25 years after the original “Bad Boys” was released.

The first “Bad Boys” film, directed by Michael Bay, follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Miles Burnett (Lawrence), who “protect a witness to a murder while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room from their police precinct,” as an IMDb summary puts it.

