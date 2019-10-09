Will Smith Reveals The Wild, Wild Advice He'd Give His Younger Self

Will Smith in the ’90s famously turned down the lead role of Neo in sci-fi action franchise “The Matrix” in order to appear in western comedy “Wild Wild West.”

And how he now wishes he hadn’t.

On Tuesday broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert asked the “Gemini Man” star to name a piece of advice he’d give his younger self.

Smith eventually settled on this response: “Hey man, don’t do ‘Wild Wild West.’”

“I would say ‘dude, do Neo,’ because I got offered ’The Matrix,” he continued, eliciting groans from the audience. “How do you think I feel?”

Check out the clip here: