Will Smith Is Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years Over Chris Rock Slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that it will ban Will Smith from attending the Oscars for the next decade.

In a statement, academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said Smith will be banned from “any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually,” for a 10-year period starting April 8.

Advertisement

“The action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the statement reads. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Smith issued a brief statement on the decision, per The Hollywood Reporter: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The news comes less than two weeks after Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while the comedian was presenting an award at the March 27 ceremony. Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

The Academy bans Will Smith from attending the Oscars and any other Academy events for 10 years: pic.twitter.com/hoIuHnVpjD — Clarissa-Jan Lim (@clarissajanlim) April 8, 2022

Rubin and Hudson also apologized for not addressing the incident during the telecast.

Advertisement

“This was an opportunity for us to set an example of our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented,” they wrote.

The incident shocked viewers around the world and led to several days of reaction and discussion. Will Smith, who was awarded Best Actor for his role in “King Richard” just minutes after slapping Rock, has since apologized for his actions. He also resigned his membership in the academy and said he was prepared to “accept any further consequences” that the organization deemed appropriate.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences,” Smith said in a statement on April 1.

Rock briefly addressed the slap during a comedy show last week.

Advertisement