Opinion

It’s Been 4 Days Since The Oscars And I Hate That We’re Still Talking About Will Smith

"I refused to write a hot take because I knew everyone was going to have a hot take. This is not a hot take. It’s a hate take."
Graffiti art in Berlin by Dominican artist Jesus Cruz Artiles, also known as Eme Freethinker, depicting the night actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Opinion Editor

I hate what happened Sunday. I hate that what happened Sunday happened. I hate that Sunday was a violent display of opulence. I hate that no one cared. I hate that everyone cared. I hate that I watched it, and then watched it again, and then slowed it down because I couldn’t believe that it’d happened. I hate that I joined the voices on social media. I hate that my first response was to joke about it. And as much as I hate the hate that hate created, I hate us. All of us.

I hate everything.

I hate Chris Rock and his underwhelming, highly offensive joke.

I hate Will Smith for dragging us into this.

I hate everyone’s hot take except for this one.

I hate hot takes.

I refused to write a hot take because I knew everyone was going to have a hot take.

This is not a hot take. It’s a hate take.

I hate the images. I hate the conversations.

I hate the academy. I hate Roman Polanski.

I hate the misdirection tweets — you know, the ones that start talking about Sunday only to remind us that Antarctica is melting or that Ukraine is at war with Russia.

I hate that we can multitask. So we never forget that Antarctica is melting or that the people of Ukraine are suffering.

But mostly, I hate the celebrities that have joined teams.

Team Will or Team Chris.

I hate teams.

I hate Amy Schumer and her Karen-esque response. I hate that it involved her “being triggered” and “traumatized” or something days after.

I hate how this had nothing to do with her, and yet, here we are.

I hate that this was an actual televised Black-on-Black crime.

I hate that white people now feel comfortable speaking about Black folks’ business.

I hate Diddy for lying.

I hate that Amanda Seales tweeted this, and then was called out for this.

I hate that at one point I thought Tom Segura was a funny comedian, and then Sunday happened and he felt real comfortable calling Jada Pinkett-Smith a “bald-headed bitch.”

I hate that Black women never feel protected.

I hate that they have to put up with this.

I hate that being starved for protection made some feel like Sunday was called for.

It was not, and I hate that for Black women.

I hate Joe Rogan. He’s got nothing to do with this, but I hate him, too.

Wait, yes he does because he had a hot take and I didn’t read it but I’m sure I hate it.

I hate Red Table Talks.

We are probably going to have a Red Table Talk.

We are definitely going to have a Red Table Talk.

I hate that for us.

I hate the access we have to celebrities. I hate that they can send out whatever they feel in real time. I hate that Sunday happened and now, I hate Zoe Kravitz.

I hate that Black Twitter had CVS receipts for the entire Kravitz family.

I hate everyone in the Kravitz family besides Lisa Bonet.

I will not hate Lisa Bonet.

I hate “toxic masculinity” and “respectability politics.”

I hate camps.

I hate that I can’t decide which camp I’m in.

I hate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s take.

Wait, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a take?

I really hate that.

I hate OJ Simpson.

I hate Raven-Symoné.

I hate Jim Carrey.

I hate Sophia Bush.

Who on earth is Sophia Bush?

I don’t know, but I hate her.

I hate that everyone is a tough guy, or a psychologist, or a cop, or an apologist.

There’s only one celeb who gets me, and that’s Daniel Radcliffe (aka Harry Potter), who — much like me — hates all these celebs and their crappy takes too.

I once loved the openness of the Smith family.

Now I hate it.

I hate entanglements, both as a word and as a song.

I don’t hate August Alsina.

I hate that he came to the Smiths for help.

I hate that Jada took advantage of that situation.

I hate that we don’t talk about that.

I hate that Red Table Talk. The one where Will Smith cried.

I hate that everyone made fun of him for it.

I hate that we saw the other Will Smith because of it.

I hate that Jada didn’t get to stick up for herself.

I hate the way Will walked back to his seat.

I hate that people want to see another Black man arrested.

I hate that they might not be wrong.

I hate that this is all far from over.

I hate it all.

I hate that for us.

