Will Smith Has Finally Poked Fun At His Oscars Slap, And Fans Are Loving It

Will Smith at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images

It’s safe to say that Will Smith’s career got flipped-turned upside down thanks to his notorious Oscars slap in 2022.

But it seems the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star has managed to win back some fans by embracing his classic goofball self with a well-timed, self-deprecating and ultimately funny PR stunt TikTok.

“Remorse period expired. Welcome back Will,” one person tweeted in response to his silly video.

In the video, Smith listens to another TikTok creator giving a suggestion about how to make your life more “interesting and fun” by asking inanimate objects how they feel about you.

“It sounds insane, but it will change your life,” the TikTok creator begins as Smith appears to be intrigued. “Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it, and ask it what it thinks of you?”

The TikToker continues:

“So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition.”

After this suggestion, Smith seems to look off-camera at something. As the TikToker continues to give examples of other items one could use, like a car or even money, Smith finally reaches for the object he’s been eyeing and grabs his first-ever Best Actor Oscar for his starring role in 2021’s “King Richard.”

Winning this award should have been a momentous occasion in Smith’s long career. But it was overshadowed by his behavior earlier in the ceremony when Smith got out of his seat and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for taking a jab at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith subsequently went on an “apology tour,” but people were still understandably flabbergasted by his actions: After all, Smith did assault someone on live TV. Some called for him to return his Oscar. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences also banned Smith from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years due to the incident.

So, naturally, Smith’s Oscar would have a lot of loaded and complex thoughts about him — and the “Emancipation” star acts accordingly by poking fun at himself.

In his TikTok, Smith looks at the statuette and appears puzzled. He then picks it up, shows it to the camera and appears to want to say something, but looks awkwardly lost, sad and at a loss for words before the video cuts out.

Apparently, Smith’s joke about himself earned him some goodwill (which is fortunate for him, because he’s got to be on the public’s good side if the long-awaited “Bad Boys 4” and forthcoming “I Am Legend” sequel are going to make any money).

“I love Will…he’s human just like the rest of us. This life we live is so much broader than a moment of questionable behavior,” one commenter said on Smith’s TikTok.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 He is legend,” another commenter said.

“Oscar - “What have we learned?” a TikToker joked.

Smith’s video got a similar reception on Twitter. To see how fans responded, check out their reactions below:

I fucking love Will Smith😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/fW2dbYXE1l — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 21, 2023

Will just been biding his time deep in the lab plotting: pic.twitter.com/DhOEHFNcEg — ✨✨Trell✨✨ (@mailgod11) February 21, 2023

WILL SMITH THE GOAT THAT YOU ARE😭!!!pic.twitter.com/dhHLx0TxuC — Viola Davis' trophy case🇨🇮 (@siralphey) February 21, 2023

He too real. I love it — art21savage (@PasticheLumumba) February 21, 2023

he gagged me with this i fear.

welcome back mr. smith pic.twitter.com/isLbs2yuka — luca🔅 (@LucaGuadagnegro) February 21, 2023

He’s back I fear… this is energy of the night of the Oscar’s we want not that apologizing shit the fake fans been calling for his head on Reddit this is the perfect response — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝔂☄️👾 (@whateverRaura) February 21, 2023

can’t get over the facial expressions 😭 pic.twitter.com/vKaN12fFW5 — lollipopchainsaw (@babysp1ce66) February 21, 2023

