Will Smith Gathers Showbiz All-Star Team For Private Screening: See The Selfie

Oscar winner and slapper Will Smith is apparently golden again.

The “King Richard” actor posted a star-packed selfie Monday from a private screening he hosted for his new movie “Emancipation.” The get-together included Rihanna, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, A$AP Rocky and Kenya Barris.

Here are a few snaps Smith shared on Instagram. (Click the arrow to see them all.) He deemed it an “EPIC night!!” Judging by the company he kept, it appeared so.

Smith stars in the Antoine Fuqua-directed “Emancipation” as a slave on the run in the Louisiana swamps. It has received positive early buzz. The film is scheduled for a Dec. 2 release in theaters, followed by a streaming premiere Dec. 9 on Apple TV+.

In March, Smith’s career and image skidded into a ditch when he slapped Oscars host Chris Rock for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. He was banned from appearing at the Oscars for 10 years and was labeled a celebrity pariah.

But top-bill friends who months ago were somewhat critical of the star made it to the screening, Deadline noted.

Chappelle said in September that Smith “did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.… I just hope he doesn’t put that mask back on.”