Will Smith Says He Developed ‘Psychosomatic Reaction’ To Orgasms After First Heartbreak

Will Smith says he had an extreme response to having his heart broken for the first time: He developed a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm.

In his new memoir, “Will,” Smith recalls going into a tailspin after the end of his first serious relationship, according to excerpts and descriptions of the book published on multiple news sites.

Advertisement

Smith describes Melanie, the woman he was with, as “beautiful” with a “beguiling mixture of insecurity and quirkiness surrounding a simmering core of artistic brilliance.” He says in the memoir that Melanie had a difficult childhood and lived with her aunt because her mother was in prison for murdering her father.

However, after Melanie’s aunt kicked her out, Smith reportedly convinced his parents to let her stay at his house.

In his memoir, Smith describes Melanie as “the center” of his life and admits he became preoccupied with “healing the pain of her trauma.”

But the relationship wasn’t destined to last. According to various reports about the book’s contents, Smith says Melanie cheated on him while he was on tour and that he reacted by engaging in indiscriminate sex.

Advertisement

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” Smith writes.

He adds: “Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.”

The rampant sex led to a bizarre side effect: A “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm, according to Smith.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he writes. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Advertisement

Smith said he was actually looking for love in these encounters.

“In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away,” he writes. “But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

Although Smith says he briefly reconciled with his first love, it apparently wasn’t meant to be.