Will Smith Reportedly Still Wants To Repair Things With Chris Rock

Will Smith may have an Oscar, but he apparently doesn’t have a clue about how Chris Rock feels about him.

Although Rock goes into deep detail about his negative feelings toward Smith in his new Netflix special, “Selective Outrage,” the former “Fresh Prince” somehow thinks he can patch things with the stand-up comic.

Smith is still intent on repairing his relationship with Rock, which soured after the actor slapped the comic during last year’s Oscar ceremony, according to People.

Smith hasn’t commented on Rock’s special, but a source told People that the actor has “felt terrible for so long” about the smack and said he’s ”tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris.”

The source added that Smith has leaned on his family over the last 12 months and that ”has helped him look inside and mature.” As a result, the source claims Smith is “better but still remorseful.”

Anything is possible, but the smart money suggests that Smith will be waiting a long time before Rock accepts his apology ― especially based on the jokes Rock made during the Netflix special.

“I rooted for Will Smith my whole life and now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just so I could watch him get whooped,” Rock said, adding later, “Anybody who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face. Words hurt when you write them on a brick.”

Other people seem to be more forgiving.

Late last month, Smith managed to win back some fans with this self-deprecating TikTok video.