Will Smith Resigns From Film Academy Over Oscars Slap, Issues Extensive Apology

During the Oscars ceremony, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, having a shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her struggles with alopecia. Smith then walked on stage and struck Rock across the face. After he returned to his seat, he shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Later that evening, during a tearful acceptance speech for his award for lead actor in “King Richard,” a movie about Venus and Serena Williams’ family, Smith apologized, but not to Rock. The next day, he issued a public apology to Rock on Instagram.