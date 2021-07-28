Will Smith Portrays Venus And Serena's Dad In Trailer For Film Based On Their Lives

Will Smith stars as the father of legendary tennis champions Venus Williams and Serena Williams in the trailer for “King Richard,” which was released Wednesday.

Smith portrays Richard Williams in the film, which shows his journey as “an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever,” a description for the film reads, in part.

The clip begins with a glimpse into the family’s life in Compton, California, with Richard Williams discussing his future visions for Venus, Serena and their siblings: “We got future doctors, lawyers, plus a couple of tennis stars in this house.”

Later in the trailer, Smith is seen talking to Demi Singleton ― who portrays Serena Williams in the film ― about the impact she could make as a young Black girl playing tennis, a sport plagued with a history of racial barriers.

“This next step you about to take, you not gonna be just representing you, you’re gonna be representing every little Black girl on Earth,” he says.

“I’m not gonna let you down,” Singleton replies.

“How could you?” Smith says, adding, “This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams, but they’re going to respect y’all.” (See the entire trailer below.)

Serena Williams, Venus Williams and their sister Isha Price are among the executive producers of the film.

“King Richard” was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin. Other stars in the movie include Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Aunjanue Ellis as the tennis stars’ mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams.

Speaking about her father’s determination to make her and her sister tennis legends from a young age, Serena Williams once told The Associated Press: “He’s been the most important person in my career.”

“It all started with an idea,” she later added. “It was his idea. It’s changed sports. It’s changed history.”

“King Richard” is set to hit U.S. theaters on Nov. 19 and will stream on HBO Max via their ad-free plan for 31 days following its theatrical release.