Will Smith Tries Trashing Car With Potato Cannon, Fails In Spectacular Slow Motion

The “Gemini Man” star fared much better attacking a mannequin of his younger self with a flamethrower.

Will Smith struggled in a glorious slow-motion video to smash a car window with a potato cannon.

And it was simply stunning to watch.

The actor joined Gavin Free of YouTube stars The Slow Mo Guys during his promotional tour for new movie “Gemini Man.”

Smith successfully took a bat and a sword to a watermelon, and a flamethrower to a mannequin of his younger self.

But when it came to trashing a vehicle with root vegetables, it didn’t exactly go as planned. 

Check out the full video here:

