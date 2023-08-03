Will Smith Reveals Steven Spielberg's Wild Gesture To Woo Him For 'Men In Black'

Steven Spielberg was apparently really determined to convince Will Smith to star in the 1997 film “Men in Black.”

During an appearance on Peacock’s “Hart to Heart,” Smith told host Kevin Hart that Spielberg sent a helicopter to bring Smith to his home to discuss the alien film he was executive producing.

“It landed at his house, and he had me at hello,” the “Emancipation” actor said in a clip posted online last week.

Smith seemed equally impressed with the lemonade Spielberg served him during the meeting.

“It was the first time I’d ever had lemonade with carbonated water,” he said. “You can’t say no to that.”

Smith explained earlier in the clip that film producer James Lassiter encouraged him to accept roles in 10 major films from his “heyday,” including “Pursuit of Happyness,” “Ali” and “Men in Black.”

The Oscar winner said he was initially hesitant to take on “Men in Black” after starring in “Independence Day” — another alien movie — the year before.

Smith, of course, eventually agreed to “Men in Black.” He starred in the film and its sequels, “Men in Black 2″ and “Men in Black 3.” He played agent J, partnered with Agent K played by Tommy Lee Jones.