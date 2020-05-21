Will Smith Cleans Up In TikTok 'Wipe It Down' Challenge

Will Smith can rock TikTok.

The actor took the “Wipe It Down” challenge on the short-video app, using the rap of the same name to clean a mirror until another version of himself is revealed.

In his clip posted Wednesday, Smith briefly appears as his “Men in Black” character, Agent J. And who could blame him?

The franchise paired him with Tommy Lee Jones as agents who police alien activity, and the first three films earned more than $1.6 billion. (The two did not appear in last year’s fourth installment, “Men in Black: International.”)

“I don’t remember making this ... ?” joked Smith as his character in the second TikTok flashback uses an MIB neuralyzer on the actor.

Millions have watched the clip already. Looks like Smith has another hit on his hands.