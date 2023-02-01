What's Hot

Will Smith Makes Private Appearance At Mississippi College To Meet Students

The actor recently visited Tougaloo College in Jackson to speak with mass communication and performing arts students.
AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi college celebrated “Will Smith Day” with none other than Will Smith.

The actor and entertainer visited Tougaloo College recently to speak with mass communication and performing arts students, WAPT-TV reported.

The station reports that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film “King Richard.”

“Today was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College,” Tougaloo President Carmen Walters said.

“Our students were able to interact with Mr. Smith in a private setting,” Walters said. “This is the first visit of many producers who are assisting us with launching our new program in Film Making and Film Production.”

