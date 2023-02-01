Will Smith Makes Private Appearance At Mississippi College To Meet Students

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi college celebrated “Will Smith Day” with none other than Will Smith.

The actor and entertainer visited Tougaloo College recently to speak with mass communication and performing arts students, WAPT-TV reported.

The station reports that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film “King Richard.”

“Today was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College,” Tougaloo President Carmen Walters said.