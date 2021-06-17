Actor Will Smith flexed his muscles and his comic chops Wednesday in an Instagram video that shows him getting back into shape during the pandemic recovery. (See it below.)
“Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine,” he dubbed the clip, in which he misuses the fitness equipment.
No, Will, you don’t pull with your arms on a machine meant for legs.
The “Aladdin” star went viral in May after sharing a post-lockdown photo of himself “in the worst shape of my life.”
Smith, 52, appears to be once again sculpting a movie action hero physique. And it’s good to see he’s doing it with that old “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” wit.
“Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places,” he wrote in the video caption.
