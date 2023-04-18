What's Hot

Will Smith Has The Best Reaction To Watching Daughter Willow Perform At Coachella

"I can't stop crying!" the Oscar winner said in an Instagram post.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Willow Smith performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival on April 16, 2023, in Indio, California.
via Associated Press

Will Smith recently celebrated a big moment for his daughter, Willow Smith, like any proud father would.

On Monday, the “Emancipation” actor shared a video on Instagram of himself in a crowd beaming with pride while his child performed at Coachella in Indio, California, on Sunday. Smith filmed himself sporting a huge smile as the “Maybe It’s My Fault” singer performed onstage in the background.

“WILLOWCHELLA!!” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Smith had more praise for his daughter in another Instagram post on Tuesday. He shared a clip of her performance, writing in the post’s caption, “I can’t stop crying!”

Willow Smith responded to all the love from her dad by posting three heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

She is set to return during the festival’s second weekend on April 23.

Willow and Jaden Smith during their performance at Coachella.
Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Jaden Smith joined his sister during her set on Sunday to perform their collaboration “Summertime in Paris.”

While onstage, he showered his sister with praise, calling her an “amazing artist.” He wore a top that featured the words “Willow’s Brother,” according to clips of the performance posted online.

Willow Smith released her fifth studio album, “Coping Mechanism,” in October 2022, 12 years after she released her popular debut single, “Whip My Hair,” when she was 9 years old.

The singer/guitarist told L’Officiel in 2021 that she had previously “regretted” releasing the song but later realized the messaging in her music hadn’t changed that much — even if the genre had.

“I realized that the content in my songs has always been centered around self-love and the universe and our humanity’s divine path, about expressing oneself and being unapologetic,” she said.

