Will Smith And Jason Derulo's Viral Golf Fail Is A Total Knockout

Will Smith has the right to be a little teed off.

The “Bad Boys for Life” star was recently introduced to Jason Derulo’s very bad golf swing in a viral video posted to Instagram and TikTok.

At the start of the clip, Smith decides to give Derulo a few pointers on his swing — the guy was in “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” after all. However, things quickly wind up in the rough, as Derulo gets a hole in one ― into Smith’s teeth.

Check it out here:

But don’t be too quick to assume that Smith’s choppers are celebrating “Independence Day.” Though the pair also posted a photo of Smith “embracing his new smile,” Derulo has pulled similar shenanigans before.

Back in May, Derulo posted a video showing he chipped his own teeth while chowing down on an ear of corn he rotates in a power drill. Of course, the “Cats” star was apparently just kitten around, showing off his perfectly intact teeth shortly afterward.

You can see Smith get his revenge at the end of the golf video, as well as in another collaboration between the pair posted earlier:

