The creator and showrunner of the Netflix hit spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published earlier this week and once again explained why hungry royals viewers won’t get to see the Duchess of Sussex (or an adult Prince Harry) on the show.

“I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end,” Morgan told THR. “One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family earlier this year. "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said he won't portray the couple in the coming seasons of the show.

“That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance,” he added. “Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting.”

Netflix confirmed in July that the show would end after six seasons, which will bring the series’ events into the 21st century.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for [Season 5], it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a statement at the time. “To be clear, [Season 6] will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

“The Crown” fans have a lot to look forward to, as Season 4 of the series is set to premiere on Nov. 15.

Olivia Coleman, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Season 3 and will continue in her role for the coming season, is joined by Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Helena Bonham Carter also returns as Princess Margaret, while Tobias Menzies will remain as Prince Philip.

