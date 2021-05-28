A member of Canada’s Parliament who was last month caught stark naked during a virtual meeting of the House of Commons has suffered a second mortifying online incident.

William Amos on Wednesday “urinated without realizing that I was on camera,” the Liberal Party lawmaker tweeted in an apology statement released Thursday.

“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” he wrote.

The incident was “accidental and not visible to the public,” added the former environmental lawyer who represents the Quebec district of Pontiac.

Amos announced his temporary “stepping aside” from his committee assignments and his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne “so that I can seek assistance.”

In April, a screenshot of Amos naked during a virtual Commons meeting was taken by a fellow lawmaker, ended up online and went viral, sparking demands for an investigation because the footage was only broadcast on an internal feed visible to lawmakers and staffers.

At the time, Amos described the gaffe as a “really unfortunate mistake.”

“My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a job,” he explained. “I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House.”

“It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again,” Amos added.

