William Barr’s New Book Title Has Twitter Wits Filling In The Blanks

The title of former Attorney General William Barr’s upcoming memoir stirred wits on Twitter into action on Tuesday.
“One Damn Thing After Another” promises to be a “vivid and forthright” account of Barr’s time serving former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, according to its promotional material. It’s set for release on March 8.
Some critics mockingly suggested Barr nailed it with the title, given the chaos that engulfed the Trump White House. Others reworked or extended it to slam Barr’s role as a personal enforcer for Trump.