Attorney General William Barr declined to hold a press conference to clear President Donald Trump of wrongdoing in his phone call with the president of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

People familiar with the matter told the Post that Trump wanted Barr to publicly state he had broken no laws when he pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son during the July 25 phone call.

According to the Post, Trump put in a request for the press conference around Sept. 25. Around the same time, the White House released a summary of the call’s transcript that shows the president asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a favor.

During the call, Trump urged Zelensky to further discuss an investigation into the Bidens with Barr.

The Justice Department ultimately decided not to investigate Trump over his phone call with Zelensky, announcing in a Sept. 25 statement that it did not find any campaign finance violations and had “concluded the matter.”

The Justice Department’s Criminal Division “reviewed the official record of the call and determined, based on the facts and applicable law, that there was no campaign finance violation and that no further action was warranted,” a spokeswoman said at the time.

HuffPost has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.