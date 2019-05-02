House Democrat Mocks Absent William Barr With KFC Chicken: 'He's Here!'

A Democratic House lawmaker mocked Attorney General William Barr’s refusal to appear at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday with some inventive props.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) brought a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a ceramic chicken figurine to the hearing, which featured an empty witness chair and a name card with Barr’s name. Barr said after Wednesday’s contentious Senate hearing that he wouldn’t attend the House session.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Cohen later placed the chicken figurine at the attorney general’s empty seat.

Mark Wilson via Getty Images

JIM WATSON via Getty Images

“Chicken Barr should’ve shown up today and answered questions,” Cohen said, holding up the chicken at a press conference, where other House Democrats bashed Barr for not showing up.