In his letter to the committee, Barr said Mueller’s report did not determine that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. He also noted that with respect to obstruction of justice, Mueller’s report neither concluded Trump committed a crime nor exonerated him.

Barr wrote that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ultimately decided that the evidence established during the investigation was not enough to demonstrate that the president committed obstruction of justice.

Lowey, like several of her fellow Democratic lawmakers, took issue on Tuesday with Barr’s haste in declaring key findings of the vast report.

“It’s been reported that the report is 300 to 400 pages ― and I use the term ‘reported’ because we have no idea how long it actually is,” Lowey said. “All we have is your four-page summary, which seems to cherry-pick from the report to draw the most favorable conclusion possible for the president. And, in many ways, your letter raises more questions than it answers.”

Barr told Lowey that he was able to publish his key findings so quickly because he had a “preliminary discussion” with Mueller and his team on March 5.

“The thinking of the special counsel was not a mystery to the people at the Department of Justice prior to his submission of the report,” Barr said.

He said he expects to release a redacted version of Mueller’s report to Congress and the public “within a week.”

“People can then read the report,” he said. “I’m not going to discuss it any further until after the report is out.”