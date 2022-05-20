Former Attorney General William Barr, who served in Donald Trump’s administration, may testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Barr “tentatively agreed to give sworn testimony behind closed doors,” according to sources cited by CNN. Axios reported the Jan. 6 committee is still undecided whether to invite Barr to the panel’s public hearings slated for June.

Advertisement

The former attorney general has previously cooperated with the House committee.

“To be honest with you, we’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told CBS’ “Face the Nation,” in January, when asked about reports on a Trump draft executive order authorizing the Pentagon to seize voting machines from key battleground states.

“We’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already,” Jan 6 Committee Chair @BennieGThompson tells @margbrennan when asked if he will speak with Bill Barr. pic.twitter.com/a4WZpHR04Y — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 23, 2022

Following Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, Barr told The Associated Press there was no proof to support claims of widespread fraud.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Advertisement

The statement enraged Trump, and a few weeks later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Trump tweeted that Barr had resigned.

Barr has been doing the media rounds in recent months promoting his tell-all book, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.”

In March, he told NBC News that Trump was in part to blame for the insurrection, but maintained he doesn’t have evidence the former president was legally accountable.

“I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word in that it appears that part of the plan was to send this group up to the Hill,” Barr told NBC’s Lester Holt. “I think that the whole idea was to intimidate Congress, and I think that was wrong.”

Advertisement