William Barr Says Trump Would Have Won 2020 Election If He ‘Exercised Self-Restraint’

Former Attorney General William Barr writes in his upcoming memoir that former President Donald Trump could have won a second term if he “exercised a modicum of self-restraint.”

That’s according to a summary of the new book, titled “One Damn Thing After Another,” published in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. According to the report, Barr writes about the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot and, among other things, contradicts his former boss, saying “the election was not stolen;” rather, “Trump lost it.”

Barr believes the former president would have been reelected by “moderating even a little of his pettiness.” He urges the GOP to move away from Trump and his “erratic personal behavior” ahead of the 2024 election season.

When the memoir was announced in January, its title rankled many people, who on Twitter compared it to the chaos of the last few months of Trump’s presidential tenure.

Aside from criticizing Trump in his forthcoming book, Barr has also bucked the former president’s wishes by speaking with the select House committee investigating the Capitol riot; its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), confirmed their interviews in January.

“To be honest with you, we’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already,” Thompson said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”