William Barr: 'No Plans' To Show White House The Mueller Report Before Mid-April Release

The Justice Department has “no plans” to submit Robert Mueller’s nearly 400-page special counsel report to the White House for an executive privilege review before its mid-April public release, Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to Congress on Friday.

“Although the President would have the right to assert privilege over certain parts of the report, he has stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review,” Barr wrote.

Barr, who released a four-page letter on Sunday that reflected the “principal conclusions” of Mueller’s report, also wrote that it’s inaccurate to describe that letter as a “summary” of the Mueller report.

“The Special Counsel’s report is nearly 400 pages long (exclusive of tables and appendices) and sets for the Special Counsel’s findings, his analysis, and the reasons for his conclusions,” Barr wrote. “Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own. I do not believe it would be in the public’s interest for me to attempt to summarize the full report or release it in serial of piecemeal fashion.”