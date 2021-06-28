William Barr's Own Words About Trump Come Back To Haunt Him In Damning Supercut

Former Attorney General William Barr this week told The Atlantic he knew all along that Donald Trump’s claims about the 2020 election were “bullshit.”

But a new supercut video shows how he was willing to play along with the president at the time.

MSBC’s Ari Melber called him out for it.

“Some may rejoice at a Trump person calling BS on Trump,” Melber said Monday. “But Barr is admitting his own deceit. He was lying to the American people and using his power to try to launder and justify things that he says ― remember, his words ― all along, BS.”

See his full takedown below:

Over on CNN, Jake Tapper dropped a similar supercut showing Barr’s hypocrisy:

