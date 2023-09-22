LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bill Clinton-era Defense Secretary William Cohen on Thursday expressed his concern about what may happen if Donald Trump wins back the White House in 2024.

“I think we have a lot to fear with a possible re-election or election of Donald Trump,” Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, told CNN’s John Berman.

“Donald Trump is the Founding Fathers’ worst nightmare,” Cohen added, calling the former president a man “who has no moral character, has no general understanding of the rule of law or respect for the rule of law.”

Cohen’s comments came in response to a profile of outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley by The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Milley, according to the article, told friends that if Trump returned to the White House, he’d “start throwing people in jail, and I’d be at the top of the list.”

Berman asked Cohen if he really believed that Trump threat was true.

“I think he will do what he says,” said Cohen. “He has no respect for the rule of law. He does not believe the law applies to him and anything he might do.”

