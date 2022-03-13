Oscar Winner William Hurt Dies At Age 71

William Hurt, shown here at the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, died on Sunday, according to his family. Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Academy Award winner William Hurt has died Sunday at the age of 71.

Hurt’s death was confirmed by his son Will in an official statement to Deadline.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Hurt had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in May 2018, according to Deadline.

The 71-year-old actor won an Academy Award for his role in 1985′s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” He also nabbed Academy Award nominations for movies such as 1986′s Children of a Lesser God and 1987′s Broadcast News.

Additionally, Hurt has appeared in Marvel cult-classic films such as The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.