William And Kate's Christmas Card Gets Even Cuter With Louis In The Picture

Prince Louis adds the crowning touch of cuteness in William and Kate’s Christmas card.

Kensington Palace on Friday released the official holiday greeting photos of the British royal family ― and the 7-month-old prince plays a starring role in his first appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s portrait features him in the former Kate Middleton’s lap, while Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, stand on a tree as they hang on to their mom and Prince William ― all against a gorgeous autumnal background.

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, went for an artsy ambiance. The photo features them embracing each other from the back as they watch fireworks at their May 19 wedding reception.

Chris Allerton/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Of course, next year the two should have a new member of the family to show off after the palace announced in October that Meghan was expecting.