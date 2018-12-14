William And Kate's Christmas Card Gets Even Cuter With Louis In The Picture

Kensington Palace on Friday released the official holiday greeting photos of the British royal family ― and the 7-month-old prince plays a starring role in his first appearance.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s portrait features him in the former Kate Middleton’s lap, while Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, stand on a tree as they hang on to their mom and Prince William ― all against a gorgeous autumnal background.
Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, went for an artsy ambiance. The photo features them embracing each other from the back as they watch fireworks at their May 19 wedding reception.
Of course, next year the two should have a new member of the family to show off after the palace announced in October that Meghan was expecting.
Thanks for the snaps, royals. And Merry Christmas!