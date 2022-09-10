William And Kate Surprise Crowds At Windsor With Meghan And Harry Reunion

Reuters

Prince William and Prince Harry have gathered at Windsor Castle with their partners in an unexpected show of unity following the death of their grandmother, the Queen.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, greeted mourners and well-wishers together late Saturday afternoon, and looked at the many floral tributes left by the public.

ll four royals were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates of Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back.

They were seen pointing at different tributes and discussing them as members of the crowd waved at them.

It is the Cambridges’ first public appearance since they were announced as Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday afternoon. Earlier on Saturday, Prince William issued a deeply personal statement speaking of the loss of his “Grannie” and what the Queen meant to his family.

“So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother,” he said. “She was by my side at my happiest moment. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

Well wishers and the media were surprised to see Meghan and Harry with William and Kate as they viewed floral tributes to the late Queen.

But a royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.