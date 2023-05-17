These Luxury Cookware Brands Are Majorly Discounted Right Now

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Our dream summer kitchen usually involves freshly-picked ingredients, aromatic herbs and tables overflowing with vases of fresh flowers. And as of today, your dream kitchen can also include a bunch of Le Creuset cookware, Vitamix blenders and All-Clad stainless-steel pans — all for a fraction of the original price.

Right now, Williams Sonoma is offering up to 40% off Le Creuset cookware, $60 off Vitamix blenders, $100 off All-Clad stainless steel cookware and 15% off All-Clad slow cookers. Find high-quality colorful cast iron pans, appliances and other everyday cookware you’ll use forever, at a price you’ll love.

These brand-name items make for great wedding and engagement gifts, too, or can just refresh you own kitchen heading into summer. Shop the sale via the links below.

